Will Africa Ever Have Another Idi Amin?

Idi Amin was born in 1925, in the city of Koboko in the West Nile Valley. His father was from the Kakua tribe on the border of Uganda and Sudan, and his mother from the Lughbara tribe living around the city of Arua.

Amin suffered many difficulties in his unhappy childhood, and his father abandoned his mother as a young child. His mother had to move to Lugazi in the Mukono region to live among her tribe.

He sold Donuts and learn the language of the Luanda and Swahili by heart and converted to Islam, and at that time any African became a Muslim in the army called Nubia,

During his first career in the army, he worked as an assistant in the kitchen, but because of his massive physical formation he joined the regular ranks and became a soldier. He was an example of traditional tribal fighters because of the greatness of the body and the blackness of the body.

He has a great passion for the sport, therefore, learned boxing and rugby and became Uganda's heavyweight champion between 1951 and 1960.

Idi Amin Dada began his career as a soldier in a battalion of British colonial army colonels in 1946 and became one of the first Ugandan officers of the ranks, and then promoted to lieutenant after his participation in the Maoist revolt in Kenya.

Since the first day Amin assumed power after the coup d'état in 1971, he carried out an execution campaign against the coup d'état and extended the military leaders. He also carried out a massive purge campaign involving all government and military institutions to erase any traces and crush the supporters of Obote.

He gave himself many titles, including a lifetime president, the British Empire, the Marshall, and the Pilgrim, and even became king of Scotland, having possessed vanity and paranoia after years of rule that caused many crises for his country.

Amin was proficient in the arts of tyranny and dictatorship. He used to murder, oppress, and tyranny to crush all those he thought of them as opposition.

The president of Uganda, Idi Amin Dada, is the third president of Uganda, whose blood is marked by the blood of his opponents. His people called him the African island. His reign was marred by fierce civil strife between different ethnic groups in Uganda. His era witnessed constant violence and assassinations of political rivals.

While in power, Amin issued provocative statements to Tanzania and announced his intention to occupy, Tanzania became a headquarters and a gathering point for its opponents, until the tension between the two countries reached an unprecedented level.

Tension reached its highest level in October 1978, and the arrogance of Idi Amin led to the invasion of Tanzania in October 1978 and occupied the Kajira triangle, a small area in Tanzania.

Following Amin's move, Tanzania organized and supported the ranks of the opposition and supplied them with weapons and equipment in an attempt to attack the forces of Idi Amin again.

indeed, the opposition forces succeeded in uniting their ranks through the Uganda People's Liberation Front (UPR), led by ousted President Obuti, to topple Idi Amin after the capture and expulsion of the capital Kampala and Obote was re-elected.

After his overthrow in 1979, he said, "I have not lost my country, but I have lost its calamity. And since I am the rightful owner, I will redeem them once. " His most memorable statement dates back to February 1981, when he said, "Since my departure, human rights are no longer respected in Uganda."

On April 11, 1979, Ugandan dictator Idi Amin fled from the Ugandan capital of Kampala, as Tanzanian troops and forces of the Uganda National Liberation Front close in. Two days later, Kampala fell and a coalition government of former exiles took power.

During his reign, it was revealed that Amin’s cruelness prevented excessive corruption within the government because you will not live to enjoy that money. Amin secretly killed corrupt politicians and those who hate his government.

Amin was in Libya as a refugee for some time but Qadaffi who became displeased over the crimes Amin committed against his own people asked him to leave. According to witness account Idi Amin Dada, the former Ugandan dictator tortured and murdered between 100,000 and 300,000 of his own people and to gain power over his enemies, during a ceremony, he ate some of their body parts.

After Amin’s departure from Libya, he went to Saudi Arabia where he struggled for a long time. He lived in Saudi Arabia for about two decades, until he went into a coma and died at King Faisal Specialist Hospital, on August 16, 2003.

Corruption wasn’t that popular in Uganda during Amin’s reign, therefore, do we need such kind of a leader in Africa to prevent or reduce corruption because he is cruel?