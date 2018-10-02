Africa Wake Up

Kennedy Adarkwa The author has authored 240 publications on Modern Ghana.

The deportation of Professor Lumumba from Zambia is a great threat to the freedom of expression not only in Zambia but all of Africa due to the economic grip of China on the African continent. Leaders who are taking loans from China should sit down and reflect on China’s interest in Africa. The dragon nation is a communist one that does not respect freedom and self-expression. The truth is painful, and China will repress and suppress it. They do it to their nationals. There is nothing such as a free lunch. China does not offer these loans for nothing. They know what they want in Africa and they are coming for them. African political leaders beware and put a stop to the Chinese loans before it is too late. Harness the God-given natural resources and put them to proper use. Get rid of the corruption, greed, avarice, tribalism, and nepotism. Put qualified people in the various sectors and let them use their talents and expertise to help build a better Africa that does not rely on China, for all that glitters is not gold. If China has done it to one of us in Zambia, next time they will do it to another in Ghana. A word to the wise is enough.