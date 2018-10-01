Ade Coker Bites Kojo Bonsu Over Presidential Plans

It appears the decision by former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, to contest the National Democratic Congress' presidential primaries, has not gone down well with some members of the party.

Joseph Ade Coker, the newly elected Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party, is very incensed about the decision, telling Mr. Bonsu to stay away from the race because the presidency is not cheap.

Although Mr. Bonsu has the right to contest the election as democracy permits, Mr. Coker believes the former Kumasi Mayor does not qualify to lead the NDC.

Kojo Bonsu on Friday gave hints about his intention to contest, and later followed up with a letter of intent to the party's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

Speaking on Citi TV's Breakfast Daily, Ade Coker said Kojo Bonsu should not have contested.

“Let me advise Kojo Bonsu. He is my very good friend from the football circle. This country is a serious country, and we must be serious. Ghana is not cheap and the way we are doing things in this country, sometimes we belittle this country.”

“The fact that you have been a KMA Mayor does not qualify you to be President of Ghana. Jesus Christ! Let's cry aloud, let's be serious. The world is watching us. He is my very good friend, and when I see him, I will advise him to go and sleep somewhere. Please! We sit here, every Tom, Dick, and Harry gets up, and he wants to be what? If your ribs are not strong, you do not take punches…”

Ade Coker is an avowed supporter of President Mahama's candidature. He was part of the 10 Regional NDC Chairmen who endorsed President Mahama even before he officially declared his intention to contest.

The former Kumasi Mayor joins other party stalwarts such as former President John Dramani Mahama, and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi.

His announcement brings to Twelve (12) the number of people who have so far given indications to lead the NDC for election 2020.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings on Friday gave a hint about Mr. Bonsu's intent by posting a message on Twitter after receiving him at his residence in Accra.

He described Mr. Bonsu as an individual with a “determined” spirit and further wished him well.

Profile of Osei Bonsu

Osei Bonsu is a royal of the Ashanti kingdom.

He was the first representative of sports kit maker Adidas in West Africa.

Mr. Bonsu is a former board chairman of the National Sports Authority who spearheaded the re-branding of the sports council until it subsequently became a sports authority.

He is a former managing director of Goil and has massive experience in sports administration.

In 2013, former President John Mahama nominated Kojo Bonsu as the Metropolitan Chief Executive for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

In July 2016, he resigned after the Kumasi Traditional Council called on Mr. Mahama to sack him over his decision to remove Amoamanhene unilaterally, Nana Agyenim Boateng from the Kejetia Market project board without informing the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

NDC to elect flagbearer on December 7, 2018 – Asiedu Nketia

The NDC has said the election for a flagbearer will come off in December 2018.

General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said the date is in line with what their constitution proposes.

“We have taken note of our constitutional requirement to choose our Flagbearer, 24 months before the next elections and the constitution not having been amended yet, we can safely calculate our timelines from 7th December 2020, so that will bring us back to 7th of December 2018 for a choice to be made on who leads our party into the next general elections.”

-Citifmonline