The NPP former parliamentary candidate of Damongo Constituency, Mr. Albert Kassim Diwura has vowed to sacrifice everything at his disposal and ensure the party wins the seat in 2020.

He made this known during a inaugural ceremony held in the constituency over the weekend to open an ultramodern office for the party.

The edifice was established by the former parliamentary candidate with the support of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Lawyer Samuel Abu Jinapor.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Albert iterated further that the only way to win the seat is for the party to remain united and he Mr. Albert is ready to sacrifice everything to ensure the NPP wins the Damango seat.

He said aside the good works of the NPP government, through Lawyer Abu Jinapor, the Constituency has benefited from CHPS compound, schools, electricity expansion, employment which is unprecedented.

Therefore the only thing left is for all of them to remain united to ensure that whoever leads the constituency in 2020 wins the seat.

The two times parliamentary candidate admonished party members who have not been sorted out to be patience as he works with Lawyer Abu Jinapor and other party bigwigs to address their concerns.

Mr. Albert used the occasion to thank Lawyer Abu Jinapor and the entire party leadership for sustaining the zeal of the party in the Constituency.

The colourful ceremony was facilitated by Lawyer Abu Jinapor.

He opined "It is time to win the seat from NDC".

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Lawyer Abu Jinapor, Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Albert Kassim Diwura, deputy C.E.O of Ghana Export Promotion Authority and former parliamentary candidate, constituenv Executives, elders, polling stations Executives and the entire elephant family.