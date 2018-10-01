NABCO Applicants Hail Akufo-Addo In Sunyani

A number of successful applicants of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) in the Sunyani Municipality have commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the introduction of the programme.

According to them the initiative had taken away their frustrations and anxieties since they had been jobless for years after completion of National Service, adding 'it is very painful for our parents to invest in us through education and continue to depend on them for survival'.

They gave the commendation in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sideline of an on-going orientation programme on Friday in Sunyani.

Mr. Bismark Yeboah, a beneficiary, urged his colleagues to make the best use of the opportunity to gain the needed skills and work experience by the end of the programme for the realisation of government's objective for introducing it.

Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), addressing the applicants at the commencement of the orientation advised them to be committed and hard working on the field for the holistic development of the nation.