GrayMasters advocates non-discrimination against older Persons

As Ghana joins the world in commemoration of International Day for Older Persons, there is a call for the country's laws to protect the wellbeing of the aged.

The Guardians of the Gray Masters Foundation is advocating an environment that provides for the full and effective participation of older persons, in accordance with their basic rights, needs and preferences.

The Foundation has the prime mission and objective to continually create the awareness about the poor condition of the elderly and disabled elderly people in the country.

Executive Director of the Foundation, Abigail Miezah, says there should be opportunities to expand the contributions of older persons in their families, communities and society at large.

She said “no older person should be left behind” in Ghana's quest to achieve targets under the sustainable development goals by 2030.

"The need to tap into the often overlooked and under-appreciated contributions of the older persons is not only important to the older person's wellbeing, but also for sustainable development progress," said Abigail.

The International Day for Older Persons, which is supposed to be an exciting day in the lives of older persons, rather reminds them of sadness, pain, regret and death of some loved ones because of the poor conditions they find themselves in, the disrespect, harsh treatment and discriminating attitude by the younger generation.

“In as much as the society loves their older persons, the nation lacks the knowledge and skills to contain their vulnerabilities,” observed Abigail The Guardian.

She expects the Government of Ghana to make an effort to celebrate this day in diverse ways to change the negative mindset of the younger generation about old age and to promote dignity among the aged.

The Foundation is organizing an outreach program in Kumasi to sensitize the public on the need to care for the aged.