NDC Won't Stop Dreaming; Okudzeto Ablakwa To Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the reason President Akufo-Addo has nothing to show for the over $8 billion he has borrowed so far, is because he has not been dreaming.

“Perhaps it's about time I send President Akufo-Addo a cherished gift of the famous pillow from Juapong Textiles in my beloved constituency, hopefully that will help him dream,” the former Deputy Education Minister posted on Facebook Monday.

This was in response to a comment supposedly by Nana Akufo-Addo referring to the opposition party as dreamers.

Below is the full article by Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa:

How elated and proud I am that over the weekend, President Akufo-Addo called us (NDC) - "The Dreamers."

Sure we are The Dreamers: we dreamt about Ghana deserving a world class airport and we made Terminal 3 happen. We dreamt about a public university for all regions in Ghana and we made University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho and University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani happen; in addition to passing an Act and securing funding for the University of Environment and Sustainable Development for the Eastern Region.

We dreamt about converting our Polytechnics to Technical Universities and we made it happen. We dreamt about first class hospitals comparable to anywhere in the world coupled with medical tourism in Ghana and we made the University of Ghana and Ridge Hospitals happen. We dreamt about ending the phenomenon of the "Kufuor Yellow Gallons" especially in the capital and we made it happen with billion dollar investments in the provision of potable water.

We dreamt about interchanges that will make our roads safer, improve convenience and increase productivity and we made the Circle and Kasoa interchanges happen. We dreamt about modern markets befitting of our amazing mothers and economic heroines and we made Kotokuraba and Kejetia markets happen. We dreamt about new and expanded decent domestic airports and we made Ho, Kumasi and Tamale happen. We dreamt about not leaving any child behind so we introduced the Private BECE, rolled out Progressively Free SHS and constructed the E-Blocks that helped prevent a Shift System.

It is trite knowledge that the great countries of this world have been created by dreamers. The reason President Akufo-Addo has nothing to show for the over $8 billion he has borrowed so far is that he has not been dreaming. Perhaps it's about time I send President Akufo-Addo a cherished gift of the famous pillow from Juapong Textiles in my beloved constituency, hopefully that will help him dream.

Interestingly, I am reminded of President Akufo-Addo's forebears who could not dream as Kwame Nkrumah did when he proclaimed Self-Government NOW in opposition to the dreamless uninspiring Self-Government within the shortest possible time.

We in the NDC won't and can't stop dreaming. I have a dream that on 7th January 2021, the NDC will return to power led by John (D)reamer Mahama who will continue to implement his bold dreams for Ghana. It is possible to dream and do better than Rwanda on the continent, dream and bring relief to Ghanaians suffering under current worsening excruciating hardships, dream and eliminate poverty, dream and industrialize beyond what we initiated with the Komenda Sugar Factory and the Twyford Ceramics Factory that will create jobs for the youth and stabilize our currency.

And who knows; our dreams may just make Ghana the first African country to make a voyage to the moon - just as President John F. Kennedy dreamt in 1961 and it materializing 8 years after on July 20, 1969.

Like Martin Luther King Jr, let us dream on!