Police Gun Down Two Suspected Robbers At Denkyira

The Upper Denkyira Divisional Police Command in the Central Region has gunned down two highway robbers in separate operations.

The robbers engaged the armed policemen in a Rambo-style gunfire exchange at Anhwiahwia and Abura, farming communities in the Upper Denkyira West District.

In all, the police retrieved four pump-action guns, one locally manufactured pistol, 32 live cartridges, one pack of tramadol, four mobile phones, one identification card, and a driver’s license.

Briefing the media on Friday, Chief Superintendent Innocent Avevor, the Divisional Police Commander, said the police had information that some suspected armed men had blocked the road at Anhwiahwia Community junction.

The police quickly went to the scene and met three armed men in masks, wielding guns, and they opened fire on seeing the police who returned fire, leading to the death of one of the robbers.

Two of the robbers managed to escape.

Similarly, on the same day and in the same vicinity, police again had information that some robbers from Nkonya were preparing for a robbery attack.

Based on that information, the police beefed up security at Dominase police snap checkpoint along the Nkonya route.

At about 3:00 pm, a taxi cab with registration number AS 1020-10 arrived at the checkpoint and when the police tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off.

The police gave it a hot chase and realizing that the police was closing up on the taxi at the Abura township, the robbers opened fire, to which the police retaliated, leading to the death of one robber.

The Divisional Commander had, therefore, appealed to hospitals and health centres to alert the police if patients with gunshot wounds at their facilities.