You Can't Be President - Ade Coker Tells Kojo Bonsu

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Ade Coker has criticized the former Metropolitan Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Kojo Bonsu’s decision to contest the party’s upcoming presidential primaries ahead of the 2020 general election.

Mr. Coker believes the former MCE of Kumasi does not qualify to seek the NDC’s presidential ticket.

Kojo Bonsu, on Friday , officially declared his intention to contest.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Breakfast Daily, Ade Coker, however, said Kojo Bonsu should not have contested since in his view he is not a presidential candidate.

“Let me advise Kojo Bonsu. He is my very good friend from the football circle. This country is a serious country, and we must be serious. Ghana is not cheap and the way we are doing things in this country, sometimes we belittle this country.

“The fact that you have been a KMA Mayor does not qualify you to be President of Ghana. Jesus Christ! Let's cry aloud, let's be serious. The world is watching us. He is my very good friend, and when I see him, I will advise him to go and sleep somewhere. Please! We sit here, every Tom, Dick, and Harry gets up, and he wants to be what? If your ribs are not strong, you do not take punches to break.”

The former Kumasi Mayor joins other party stalwarts such as former President John Dramani Mahama, and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings on Friday gave a hint about Mr. Bonsu’s intent by posting a message on Twitter after receiving him at his residence in Accra.

He described Mr. Bonsu as an individual with a “determined” spirit and further wished him well.

I received @KOJOBONSU10 and his team today. I wished him well. He has a determined spirit. #KojoBonsu2020 pic.twitter.com/SNjvn6UXOi

— Jerry John Rawlings (@officeofJJR) September 28, 2018

Profile of Osei Bonsu

Osei Bonsu is a royal of the Ashanti kingdom.

He was the first representative of sports kit maker Adidas in West Africa.

Mr. Bonsu is a former board chairman of the National Sports Authority who spearheaded the re-branding of the sports council until it subsequently became a sports authority.

He is a former managing director of Goil and has massive experience in sports administration.

In 2013, former President John Mahama nominated Kojo Bonsu as the Metropolitan Chief Executive for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

In July 2016, he resigned after the Kumasi Traditional Council called on Mr. Mahama to sack him over his decision to remove Amoamanhene unilaterally, Nana Agyenim Boateng from the Kejetia Market project board without informing the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This brings to about Twelve (12) the number of people who have so far given indications to lead the NDC for election 2020.

NDC to elect flagbearer on December 7, 2018 – Asiedu Nketia

The NDC has slated December 7, 2018, for the election of its flagbearer for the 2020 presidential election.

General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said the date is in line with what their constitution proposes.

“We have taken note of our constitutional requirement to choose our Flagbearer, 24 months before the next elections and the constitution not having been amended yet, we can safely calculate our timelines from 7th December 2020, so that will bring us back to 7th of December 2018 for a choice to be made on who leads our party into the next general elections.”

Mahama faces more competition

About 12 members of the NDC have so far declared their intention to contest to challenge Former President John Dramani Mahama as flagbearers of the party ahead of the 2020 polls.

They include Dr. Ekow Spio Garbah, a former Trades and Industry Minister under the John Mahama government; Former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, and Member of Parliament for Nadowli-Kaleo, Alban Bagbin as well as Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South constituency, Kweku Ricketts-Hagan

Meanwhile, some 94 Members of Parliament have endorsed Mr. Mahama.

A former Minister of State, Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi, has also declared his support for the candidature of Mr. Mahama as NDC's flagbearer for election 2020.