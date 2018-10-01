I'm Not Interested In Becoming President--Ken Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has rejected calls from a section of Ghanaians to contest as President in the near future.

According to the maverick politician, he is not ready to lead the country as President because he feels comfortable as a Law Maker and a businessman.

The firebrand politician speaking on Net 2 TV as monitored by GhanaNewsPage.Com, said he believes he does not need to ascend the highest seat of the land to help Ghana.

“Do you only have to be President to effect changes in people’s lives? You don’t have to necessarily be a President to do right thing for Ghana but I am not interested in being President…,” he said.

The MP said this in reaction to calls by viewers of his station for him to consider leading the country because he has the nation at heart.

Ken Agyapong has been at the fore front of several fights against acts of impropriety in the country.

He became famous for unearthing the infamous payment of judgement debt to NDC financier Alfred Agbesi Woyome.

The NPP politician is also on record for criticizing the Akufo-Addo government for their bad management of the economy which he claimed is leading to the collapse of several of his businesses.