Nana Addo Urged To Cut Salaries Of Ministers To Support Amidu

Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, the former NDC Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central has called on President Akufo Addo to slash the salaries of his ministers to support the office of the Special Prosecutor.

He said an effective Special Prosecutor will bolster the government's fight against corruption.

'President Akufo-Addo must do everything within his power even if he has to cut the salaries of his ministers to salvage this country from these corrupt officials,' Chaie said.

He added that Martin Amidu's reputation alone as an anti-graft campaigner cannot fight corruption, therefore, the government must resource his office to enable him to work effectively.

Last week, the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu ranted over the lack of resources to enable him to work effectively.

He said: "I am saying this for the public to understand that we have set up an office. We have to organise that office, have the requisite personnel. It does not take one day. The law says 90 days after the assumption of office of the Special Prosecutor, pursuant legislation must be enacted, but as I speak today, I have no legislation so I use my common sense'.

Speaking at the National Audit Forum organised by the Ghana Audit Service, Mr Amidu said he has been working with common sense ever since he was sworn into office because there was no legislation guiding his work.

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

However, President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the government is working very hard to equip Amidu's office.

While in New York, he said, 'Very soon, all of you will see the office is functional,' he assured as criticism mounts against his government's perceived feet dragging in fight political corruption despite the great rhetoric."

As part of his 2016 campaign promises, Akufo-Addo established the office of the Special Prosecutor this year as part of his anti-graft agenda.