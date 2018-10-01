Franklin Cudjoe Lacks Information About Special Dev't Initiatives Ministry

The Head of the Public Relations Unit at the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives, Moro Kabore, has downplayed suggestions by the President of Policy Think Tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe who wants the government to scrap the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives .

He said Franklin Cudjoe lacks basic information on the role of the Special Development Initiatives.

According to him, "Mr. Cudjoe lacked the necessary information on the mandate and activities of the Ministry as far as the implementation of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Program (IPEP) is concerned.

"On the issue of duplication, that possibility has already been cured by the setting up of an Inter-Ministerial Committee on IPEP by the Ministry with membership drawn from the Finance Ministry, Health Ministry, Sanitation Ministry, Local Government Ministry, Agriculture Ministry as well as NADMO. This is to ensure that government programs and projects are synchronized in order to avoid duplication."

Franklin Cudjoe over the weekend said the the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives continues to duplicate roles in the system leading to a waste of the country's scarce resources.

Moro Kabore

"I don't understand why the ministry of sanitation is actually going ahead to take over the community water and sanitation and trying to invest in it when there are private players doing well. In fact, there are communities interested in paying a little in order to maintain the water systems," he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

He believes about GH¢300 million of the taxpayers' money would have been saved if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had not created the Ministry.

The Ministry is one of the new ministries created by the Nana after won the 2016 elections.

In 2017, the Ministry requested for about GH¢1 billion to undertake a number of projects including warehouses, boreholes, procurement of ambulances and vehicles, among other things.

Many Ghanaians believe the Ministry is useless since not much has been seen as part of its work.

But Moro Kabore on his part downplayed Franklin Cudjoe's suggestions to the government.

He stated: "The assertion by Franklin Cudjoe that, the Ministry is only building toilets and water systems cannot be true, in fact, the Ministry is rather implementing a program dubbed Sanitation and Water for All program aimed at meeting SDG 6, a key promise contained in the NPP manifesto. Aside from these programs, we are also implementing the One Village One Dam policy, One District One Warehouse policy as well as the One Constituency One Ambulance Initiatives. These projects will be in addition to the implementation of the Constituency Specific needs which will see the basic infrastructure needs of various constituencies being addressed by their respective Development Authorities. It is therefore unjust and unfair to use only one project to assess the usefulness of a ministry."