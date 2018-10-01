How Kenya And Tanzania Are Losing Billions After Trump's 'Bully' Tactics

US President Donald Trump in May reintroduced sanctions against Iran in a bid to force the country to abandon its nuclear programme, pulling out of a 2015 deal signed by the previous administration of President Barack Obama.

It is understood that Kenya and Tanzania have since cut trade links with Iran in the face of United States sanctions against countries that continue to trade with Tehran.

Kenya and Iran have been trade partners since early 2016 and Kenya has emerged as a consistent buyer of Iran's LPG.

US President Donald Trump has bullied Kenya and Tanzania into submission and forced the two to let go lucrative trade relations with Tehran, one of their largest market, or risk severe sanctions.

The US president has since warn that he will push for sanctions against countries or companies that continue to trade with Iran.

'We will be having additional sanctions on November 5, with more to follow after that. Right now, we are working with countries that import Iranian crude oil to cut their purchases substantially. Anyone doing business with Iran will not be doing business with the United States,' President Trump said on Wednesday while addressing world leaders during the United Nations General Assembly.

This comes barely two months after Kenya's Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma talked tough and played down US threats of sanctions over trading with Iran.

'We have our own interests and will not take instructions from anyone on whom to trade with,' she said.

However, it seems Kenya was but chest-thumping since the two countries pulled the plug on the importation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas from Tehran in July this year, after being among its biggest customers for years, due to international pressure.

'Kenya stopped in July ahead of the planned visit by President Uhuru Kenyatta to Washington in August. As it was, the country wasn't purchasing the product directly from Tehran but through third-party services from Singapore, Dubai, and Fujairah ports,' The EastAfrican reported.

Standard and Poor's Global, the New York-based financial information and analytics firm, reports in its latest analysis that Kenya and Tanzania have stopped imports from Iran.

Iran had become Nairobi's third largest supplier of oil products, peaking at $100 million last year.

Latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that Nairobi's imports of oil from Iran rose in the first six months of this year to hit $72 million, compared with $50 million over the same period last year.

In exchange, Iran buys Kenya's tea which accounts for about 20 per cent of Kenya's foreign market.

Iran is currently the fifth biggest tea-consumer, with its consumption estimated at 88,000 tonnes last year worth $350 million, according to the latest figures from the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Kenya's tea exports last year stood at $1.4 billion, with 20 per cent or $280 million heading to Iran but this is now set to be affected by the additional sanctions next month.

'Iran is a big market for the tea coming out of the region and we would want to engage with governments so that we can see the options available in the wake of these sanctions because we do not want to lose out on this market,' East African Tea Traders Association managing director Edward Mudibo said at a past event.

Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi which also rely on Iran as a key market for their tea had been targeting to increase its tea shipments to Iran to 20,000 tonnes by the end of next year, from a low of 3,200 tonnes when the last sanctions were lifted in 2016 but this is unlikely to happen now.

'As it is, we may not be able to export tea to that market because of the sanctions,' said Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) Alfred Busolo.

Kenya and Tanzania also lead the region as big importers of bitumen from Iran, with 60 per cent of the product being used in Kenya coming from Tehran.

Other products the region imports from Iran are industrial oils, urea, paraffin and fermented black tea. Kenya also boasts of more than 37 Iranian firms.

The lifting of the ban in 2016 allowed Kenyan banks to start transacting with Iranian banks, which helped ease the flow of funds for Kenyan tea traders, but this has now been hobbled by the latest sanctions.

For now, all Kenya and Tanzania can do is wait for the response of the European Union given that Kenyan traders are now banking on EU to still trade with their Iranian counterparts because the EU has said it will respect the 2016 deal.