Free SHS Beneficiaries Shouldn’t Let Us Down - Gov't

The Minister-designate for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has called on the beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School (SHS) to work hard and perform well in their final exams.

He said that when they excel in their West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) it will show that the government has not wasted the hundreds of millions currently being pumped into their education.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah was speaking at the Speech and Prize giving day of Abakrampa Secondary School in the Abora-Aseibu-Kwamankese district, in the Central Region.

He said that the government is doing well to play its role to ensure that the students have all they need to study and excel. He encouraged other stakeholders including Parents, local communities, PTAs, School staff and most importantly students to play their various roles.

He, therefore, urged parents to put aside about 1,000 Cedis savings on boarding students and about 600 Cedis on day students for alternative use. He said this is because the said money represents the amount the government had put in their pockets by paying the fees for their wards.

'Having put this money in your pocket, you now have an opportunity to put that money to alternative use. Expand your business, start one or deposit in a fund for your wards future. Do something positive with the money put in your pocket.'

To the students, the minister challenged them to rise to excellence, a pursuit of results and discipline; values which the Minister-designate admonished are necessary if they are to succeed with their education.