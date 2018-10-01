Ekumfi Manhen ‘Spits Fire’ Over Creation Of New District

The Paramount Chief of the Ekumfi Traditional Area, Odeefo Akyin VIII, says the Ekumfi State will not cede a fraction of their lands in Mankessim for the creation of a district.

According to Odeefo Akyin, all Edumadze lands in Mankessim belong to the people of Ekumfi and that it would defeat justice and equity if Edumadze was added to Mankessim to create a district.

Addressing a press conference at Ebiram, Odeefo Akyin stated that the people of Ekumfi first settled at Edumadze before they re-migrated to their present location.

“So it will defeat justice and equity when for the sake of creating a district, due cognisance is not given to the immovable properties of the land, belonging separately to the Ekumfis and Nkusukum”.

It would be recalled that when the president, Nana Akufo Addo, visited Mankessim recently as part of his four-day tour in the region, Nana Amanfo Edu VI, appealed for a separate Mankessim constituency and subsequently a district.

However, Odeefo Akyin VIII claims the Edumadze land in Mankessimm belongs to the Ekumfi state and, therefore, cannot be part of the proposed new district.

The main Mankessim market, which is arguably one of the oldest and biggest markets in the country, is reportedly situated on Edumadze land, which belongs to Ekumfi.

Odeefo Akyin said: “Ekumfi is a separate District from Mfantsiman, so it will not be duly proper to alienate their immovable properties to a so called New District.

“Finally, we want to state categorically that we, EKUMFI and NKUSUKUM, will not allow and will resist any attempt to take any part of our land from us to form, to add or to create any New District”, he added.

Though the Mankessim market is traditionally situated on Ekumfi land, revenue generated from market activities goes to the Mfantseman Assembly.

This situation deprives the Ekumfi District of internally generated funds for its developmental initiatives.

Odeefo Akyin mentioned that Ekumfi State was making a legal move for the recovery of Edumadze land, which was ceded to Mfantsiman, when they were one unit.