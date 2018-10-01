Offinso Traditional Council Denounces Chief Of Abofour

The Offinso Traditional Council (OTC) has passed a vote of no confidence in the chief of Abofour, Nana Fobriti.

He is said to have dragged the Council headed by Nana Wiafe Akenten III, Omanhene of the Traditional Area to court, as well as the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, over his bid to become a paramount chief.

At a Council meeting at Offinso last week Monday, the Council also announced that the embattled chief had disrespected the Great Oath of Otumfuo (Otumfuo's Ntamkese) for failing to respond to their invitation, because it was not extended to him by Asantehene.

Nana Fobriti, who has been suspended on charges of some missing stool regalia, has gone to court to claim paramount status.

In pursuit of his bid, the chief is said to have sidelined stool elders and given a power of attorney to his nephew, one Amankwa Kesse, to hold the fort as he is indisposed and also to represent him in the legal tussle with the Traditional Council since a year ago.

But the Traditional Council has stated that these acts of betrayal by Nana Fobriti, who doubles as the Adontehene of the Area, go to undermine the authority of the Paramount chief.

He has, therefore, been declared persona non grata, because they (members of the Council) cannot condone and countenance his behavior and referred to the Head of the four gate family to take necessary steps to replace him and report back to the Offinso Traditional Council on October 9, 2018, when it meets again.

Nana Wiafe Akenten III indicated that he did not have any qualms with the chief of Abofour and that both had mutual respect for each other, but could not ascertain what had informed the decision of the chief to lay claim to paramountcy status, when it is only the Asantehene who has the power to elevate a chief to that status.