Sunyani: 7-Bedrooms House Up In Flames

Firemen trying to quench the fire

OCCUPANTS OF a seven-bedroom self-contained house at Sunyani Newtown yesterday were helpless when fire swept through their building and destroyed almost everything in the process.

However, firemen from the Sunyani Municipal Fire Service managed to stop the fire from spreading to other adjoining buildings, especially a storey building that houses two FM stations – Moonlit FM and Space FM.

Items such as fridges, TV sets, furniture, clothing, among others, were all burnt into ashes.

Operations Director of Regional Fire Service, Karim Abdulai, who spoke to DAILY GUIDE said fire had already engulfed the building before his men reached the scene so all they could do at the time of reaching there was to stop the fire from spreading to other buildings around.

He asked residents to desist from using water to quench blazing fire before calling his outfit for help. Besides, he was not happy with the use of T&J for ceilings in rooms saying “though it looks beautiful, it fuels fire so landlords should use plywood instead of T&J.”

According to him, it was too early to state the cause of the fire, but investigations were still ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire. He said nobody was in the house when fire gutted the building.

He was equally not happy when members of the public try to dictate to officials of GNFS at fire scenes. He could not estimate the cost of items lost as a result of the fire outbreak.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani