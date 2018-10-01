QNET Reinforces Its ‘Global To Local’ Entrepreneurial Empowerment In Tamale

QNET, one of Asia’s leading ecommerce and direct selling business, in line with its global agenda to continue to empower entrepreneurs across Africa and specifically in Ghana, has held sessions with the media and its growing base of independent representatives in the Northern Region of Ghana.

QNET, over the past 20 years of its existence, has emerged as a prominent player in the direct selling industry, a pioneer in the eCommerce space, and one of the few Asian companies in the business with a fast-growing global footprint, especially in emerging markets that have only recently discovered direct selling. QNET has grown from a single-product company at the time of its inception to a lifestyle company with a wide range of products focussed on health, wellness, and holistic living, with millions of happy and satisfied customers in more than 100 countries.

According to Mr. TG KINTANAR, Director on QI Board, parent company of QNET : “With a portfolio of a single product at its inception, QNET is today, rich in more than 100 products in the categories of Health (with dietary supplements like EDGE, KENTA), Well-being (with energy products like Amezcua BioDisc 3, Chi Pendant 3), Home and Lifestyle (with HomePure, a water purification system), Personal Care (with men’s shower gel DEFY, ELIXA, women care cosmetics), Watches and Jewelry (with Bernhard H. Mayer brand), Online Education (such as qLearn) and Holidays (with the TripSavr packages), to name a few.”

Mr. Cherian MATHIEW, one of the pioneers of QNET’s business presence in Africa who has dedicated more than 17 years to the organisation, said: “QNET works everyday to offer innovative products tailored to the needs of its consumers and Independent Representatives (IRs) who are its reason to be. In addition to product research, QNET provides training and capacity building for its Independent Representatives empowering them to create and distribute wealth.”

Both leaders of QNET were in Tamale to meet and engage QNET Independent Representatives in the region. According to them, several thousands of Ghanaians have been given new lease of life and empowered to become entrepreneurs. They added that : “We don’t only provide the opportunity for them to change their stories by buying and distributing QNET’s wide range of products, we also offer them free professional marketing training. These are trainings that could cost them a lot of money if offered by universities or training institutions.”

Direct selling is a thriving global industry that generated USD 189.6 billion in 2017 and involves over 116 million people around the world. QNET’s e-commerce platform has allowed the company to grow seamlessly across international borders and the grassroots business model has helped create entrepreneurs, especially in emerging economies where there is a shortage of mainstream income opportunities.

QNET is also actively involved in community building across the globe, through its corporate foundation “RYTHM”. Its mission is to promote strategic and sustainable development of communities in need through social investment, fundraising and grant-making, under three focus areas - children with special needs, community development and community wellbeing.