Ghana Garden And Flower Movement Receives CIMG Special Award

1st October, 2018, Accra - The Ghana Garden and Flower Movement has been awarded the National President’s Special Award at this year’s Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIMG) Ghana Awards held at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Friday.

The Movement was recognized for its pioneering role and the significant strides it has made in promoting the importance of gardens and flowers through its innovative Ghana Garden and Flower Show.

The annual Ghana Garden and Flower Show is the flagship activity of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement which was initiated by Stratcomm Africa in 2013. The movement seeks to create awareness among Ghanaians about the environmental commercial, aesthetic health and psychological benefits of horticulture and floriculture. It also seeks to celebrate Ghana’s unique flora and fauna.

The just ended 2018 edition of the Show which was held from the 20th to 26th September 2018 at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park was on the theme, “Enriching Ghana a garden at a time.”

Presenting the award to the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, the President of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG), Mr. Kojo Mattah commended Stratcomm Africa and the movement not only for initiating and sustaining it but growing it for six years.

Receiving the award, Ms Esther A.N Cobbah, Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, expressed delight in the recognition and thanked all the stakeholders who believed in the initiative and supported it to grow to this level.

“We could not have come this far without the generous support of various stakeholders, especially our sponsors and partners. The Movement is encouraged by this recognition and remains more determined than ever to sustain the awareness we have been creating concerning the value of gardens and flowers for Ghana. We must all work together to protect our environment and grow more flowers to achieve a greener, cleaner, healthier, wealthier, more beautiful Ghana and contribute to the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” she added.

The Ghana Garden and Flower Show since its inception, has grown tremendously with participation increasing from 14 exhibitors and 1,400 visitors in 2013 to 139 exhibitors and over 16,000 visitors in 2017. This year, more than 20,000 visitors and 135exhibitors participated in the show