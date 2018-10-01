Rotary Club Supports Sunyani Estate School

Rotary Club International has supported Sunyani Estate Experimental School in the Brong Ahafo Region by constructing a three-unit classroom block for the pre-school department of the school.

Children gain a lot from going through the pre-school system because they become exposed to numbers, letters, and shapes among others at that level.

More importantly, they develop social and emotional skills and learn how to get along with other children.

Though pre-school plays an important role in the lives of children, children living in Estate, a suburb of the Sunyani were denied access to pre-school because the only pre-school in the community located at Estate Experimental School was in a bad state.

Parents were therefore afraid to send their wards to the school.

Rotary Club International as part of its contribution to improve education has constructed a three-unit classroom block with an office, a store, and a six-unit micro flush toilet for the school at the cost of $30,100 US Dollars.

Edem Agbley, the President Rotary Club Sunyani Central speaking at the handing over, said “We Rotarians are committed to give to society because we believe that, the very society has invested a lot in us and there is the need to invest back into the society, hence this pre-school project, so that together we can train our future leaders.”

Mr. Agbley was also grateful for the support they had in putting up the facility.

“We also thank Past Rotary International Vice President, Anne Matthews, Rotarian Walter Hughes, P P Debrah and your team for putting together this Global Fund of $ 30,100 US Dollars equivalent to GHC164, 202.57 cedis,” Mr. Agbley disclosed.

He also disclosed that a similar facility has been put up at Abansere, a farming community at Jinijini in the Berekum West District.

Headmistress of Estate Experimental School, Grace Afia Gyamaa, noted that the new facility would go a long way to increase enrollment because parents would be willing to bring their children to the school.

“There would be effective teaching and learning because of facility is spacious compared to the old one. I am also appealing to the Sunyani Municipal Assembly to fence the school for us, as people are encroaching our lands,” Madam Gyamaa noted.

Past President of Rotary Club International, Walter Hughes, commended parents for their support towards their wards’ education.