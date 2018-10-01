More Shake Up In Police Service

More postings of senior police officers have been made by the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu.

This followed an earlier posting which saw the appointment of a Deputy Inspector General of Police in the person of Mr. Opong Boanu.

DCOP/Mr. Simon Yaw Afeku until now the DG in charge of Operations now heads for ICT as DCOP/Mr. Patrick Adusei Sarpong DG, L& P moves to Greater Accra as the new regional commander.

DCOP/Mr. Owusu-Boateng 2i/c Ashanti Region heads for the Brong Ahafo Region as the regional commander as DCOP/Mr. Edward J. Oyirifi-Akrofi 2i/c Northern Region goes to Tema Region as regional commander.

DCOP/Mr. Francis Ebenezer Doku 2i/c Volta Region becomes the regional commander in the same command as DCOP/Mr. Kwaku Boadu Peprah 2i/c Tema Region is transferred to the Greater Accra Region as the 2i/c.

ACP/Mr. Edmund Ohene Bosompem of the Tarkwa Division heads for the Western Regional Headquarters as the 2i/c.

ACP/Mr. Felix Fosu Agyemang, Kpeshie Division heads for the Northern Region as 2i/c as ACP/Mr. Ernest K. Owusu, Kaneshie Division becomes Deputy Commandant of the Ghana Police Command & Staff College.

ACP/Mr. Peter Gyimah, Ashaiman Division, heads for the Volta Region as the 2i/c; Supt/Mr. Cephas Arthur goes to Mamprobi as District Commander from his present East Legon location.