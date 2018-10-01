Satellite TV Project Unveiled

The Ministry of Communications, in collaboration with StarTimes, a Chinese multinational media company, recently launched the 300-village access to satellite television (TV) project to provide needy communities with electronic gadgets.

The project, launched with the aid of the Chinese Government, seeks to provide free solar powered digital TV receiving systems, decoders and projectors, as well as solar lights for 900 locations in 300 communities across the country.

Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communications, said the transfer of technology and knowledge across borders, as a result of globalisation, was helping to boost innovation and productivity, whilst increasing global interdependence and strengthening global cooperation.

Satellite TV, she said, has the potential to introduce an array of educative, informative and entertainment channels and programming to the beneficiary communities.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful commended the Chinese Government for the initiative, saying that in the digital broadcasting environment, the proliferation of satellite TV across the country would offer an opportunity for local and international content providers to develop exciting, relevant and quality programming that would appeal to a range of audiences.

Felix Ahonzo, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of StarTimes Ghana, said the opportunity accorded the company an invaluable opportunity to ensure that the African continent and media development progressed to the next level in digital television broadcasting.

He said the beneficiary communities would receive 6,000 decoders, 600 projector TVs, 900 solar lights and 300 television sets.

These formed part of the 10,000 communities that were selected to benefit from the project in 25 African countries.

“Each community will receive 20 decoders with dishes and accessories installed in selected individual homes, two projectors TVs and a StarTimes TV with backup solar light installed at public viewing and recreational centres,” he explained.

Mr Ahonzo said the Ashanti Region would receive 57; Eastern Region 43; Greater Accra Region 37; Central Region 35; Brong Ahafo Region 31; Northern Region 30; Western Region 24; Volta Region 18, Upper East 17 and Upper West, eight.

He said the company worked with districts and regional representatives across the country to identify the communities, explaining that key considerations for the selection included access or availability of public places (community halls, schools, hospitals, etc.) which could guarantee the safety of the installed devices.

Mr. Ahonzo said a total of 20 channels with predominantly African content, which include news, music and Ghanaian movies, would be available to the beneficiaries.

For six months, some selected households would not pay for the broadcast, however, it would be perpetually free at all public viewing places.

“In addition, StarTimes will be responsible for the maintenance and repair of the devices for five years. They would be installed at no cost.

Shi Ting Wang, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, said the maintenance support service would eventually provide jobs to more than 1,000 Ghanaians.

He emphasised that to make sure these initiatives were implemented, China would extend $60 billion of financing to Africa in the form of government assistance, investments and financing.