Samsung Unveils Super Amazing 2018 QLED TV's

Electronic and appliances dealer, Samsung, has unveiled its high-powered 2018 QLED TV’s at its new office in Accra, Ghana as part of its strategy to enhance the user experience by giving consumers the option to connect the TV set to their home devices.

Business Leader of Samsung Electronics West Africa, Vishwas Saxena, explained that they are etched on the lifestyle and demand of the modern consumer’s lifestyle.

“It is with pride to state that our consumers will be able to enjoy their content and how they interact with their devices on a redefined level,” he told JoyBusiness.

Other new models of products introduced by Samsung are the Black Twin Cooling Plus refrigerator and the Inverted AC.

Features

Stunning picture quality: Samsung’s QLED TV gives consumers an unrivalled viewing experience, due to its new Direct Full Array feature.

This feature uses a panel with zones of smartly controlled backlighting that adjusts automatically to deliver deep blacks and pure whites.

This reduces blooming and halo effects and enables deeper contrast, with inky blacks and brilliant whites.

The QLED TV also features Ambient Mood; an energy-saving function which allows the TV to elegantly display images as well as real-time information like the weather or news.

The TV set also comes with One Invisible Connection: This helps eliminate cable clutter.

With this innovation, consumers can easily transport their Samsung QLED TVs, avoiding the tiresome process of reorganizing tangled lines.

The QLED TV features a Smart Things App: This feature also gives users greater control over their home devices by connecting them to their home devices.

It gives them access to a variety of apps conveniently through an intuitive menu.

Samsung’s 2018 TV edition features nine series across the QLED TV, Premium UHD, and the UHD display range which is available at different prices.

Meanwhile, these new additions to Samsung's products will be available for sale from October 2018, at their various Samsung Brand Stores.