Affram Plains Floods: 70 Houses Submerged

Heavy floods in the Affram Plains North district have led to the submergence of about 70 houses in the area.

The community which was most hit by the flood is Atiwlame following an overflow of the Affram River.

According to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), heavy downpours in the community, as well as spillage of the Bagre Dam caused the floods.

Meanwhile, hundreds of residents have been displaced as their homes have been submerged in the floods.

Accra-based Starr FM reports that the Regional Director of NADMO, Kwame Appiah Kodua is expected to lead a delegation to visit the community.

This is the latest in a series of floods that have hit many Ghanaian communities.

A week ago, 35 communities were flooded in the Upper Manya Krobo District.