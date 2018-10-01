Mahama Takes Campaign Tour To Northern Region Tomorrow

Former President of the Country, Mr. John Dramani Mahama will take his campaign train to the Northern Region tomorrow, 2 October 2018. The tour will be part of the former President’s plea to delegates of the National Democratic congress (NDC) to convince them to be voted for as Flag bearer for the NDC in the 2018 general elections.

The formal President is seeking the mandate of delegates to lead the NDC in the 2020 presidential elections. After taking over as President after the demise of former President Professor John Evans Atta Mills, Mr. Mahama was voted for to continue his work as President in the 2012 elections. He was voted out of office during the 2016 general elections and he has decided to run again to be given the opportunity to lead the NDC.

Mr. Mahama is scheduled to visit every constituency in the Northern Region during his five-day tour. He will remind party delegates of the importance of the upcoming flag bearer polls and encourage them to participate in the polls.

He will also urge party members to work together following the constituency and regional executive elections of the NDC. Last week, Mr. Mahama commenced his campaign in the Central Region where he met with delegates and addressed them on a wide range of issues, including the economy.

Additionally, the former president is promising to work towards a reduction in the high cost of living as well as provide jobs and complete the projects started by his government.

“You can use lies and deceit to gain power. But you cannot use lies and deceit to run and sustain a government”, Mr. Mahama told delegates in the Central Region.

Besides Mr. John Dramani Mahama, over ten party gurus have declared their intention to run for the flag bearer position. Former Trades Minister, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin; academic and politician, Prof. Joshua Alabi, former CEO of National Health Insurance Authority, Sylvester Mensah. As well as Goosie Tandoh.

The elections will take place later this year in December.