Ghana’s Maintenance Culture Questioned After Presidential Jet Escapes Near Air Disaster

Technical Advisor to the Bureau of Public Safety, Dr. Issaka Yakubu Afari has bemoaned the maintenance culture of the country after Ghana’s Presidential Jet carrying the President and his entourage escaped near midair disaster.

His Exellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his entourage who travelled to the U.S.A for the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, escaped death following a mid-air fault as they returned to Accra. Reports indicates that one of the engines of the airplane developed a fault shortly after take-off.

The president and his entourage later landed safely at Washington and travelled on a different plane to Ghana. The President as well as his entourage are all back safely in the country.

Report about the faulty state of the Presidential jet has triggered concern about the air travel safety of the first gentleman of the land and a section of the public are proposing for a new jet to be bought for the country.

Dr. Issaka Yakubu Afari however in an interview with Class FM has said we need to take a critical look at the maintenance records of the jet. According to him, Ghana is a country with a poor maintenance culture but it should not be how the Presidential jet should be treated.

“We need to find out the maintenance records like I told you. Ghana we don’t have a good maintenance culture. So far as the thing is moving we don’t have a problem until it breaks down. So if that is the culture that has being transmitted into managing the Presidential jet then there is a big problem”, Technical Advisor to the Bureau of Public Safety shared.

The incident that happened over the weekend is not the first time a Presidential Jet has developed a fault. In March 2015, it caught fire while attempting to take off from the Kotoka International Airport.

Also on 5 December 2014, it developed a fault while flying President John Mahama, delaying his appearance at the 30th National Farmers Day celebrations in the Western Region.