GETFund Contractors To Be Paid Debt Owed

The government has made available a total amount of $500 million to be paid to contractors who are owed arrears.

This is according to the Executive Secretary of the Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors of Ghana, Cherry Emmanuel Awusanya.

He told Citi News that the amount covers 90 per cent of the outstanding debt.

This comes only a few days after the Association threatened to embark on a demonstration by the end of the month if the government did not honor its promise to pay them.

The Executive Secretary of the Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors of Ghana, Cherry Emmanuel Awusanya in a Citi News interview said although the money is yet to hit their account, they have seen evidence of government's efforts to pay them their monies.

He said the delay in the payment of the money was only due to the fact that Parliament was unable to approve the disbursement because it is on recess.

“As we speak now, the government has engaged us in connection with this outstanding arrears. Documents have been shown us and we have seen proofs of initiatives taken by the government to pay the arrears. The GETFund formula of disbursement needs to go to Parliament for approval and parliament is currently on recess so it will be difficult for GETFund to go ahead and disburse the money without the approval of their formula,” Cherry Awusanya said.

“The money as we speak now is ready, readily available for disbursement to pay the outstanding arrears. Even though it has dragged, thank God that we have seen the light at the end of the tunnel. Since the money is ready now, I believe there is hope. So no matter what, before the close of October, all outstanding arrears will be taken care of,” he added.