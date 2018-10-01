modernghana logo

Nigeria

Rivers 2019: With Arch. Tonye Cole we are convinced of total victory – PPA Chairmen

Nwaorgu Faustinus

The Chairmen of the PRINCEWILL’S POLITICAL ASSOCIATES (PPA) in the twenty three Local Government Areas of Rivers State has commend their mentor, Prince Tonye .T.J.T Princewill and other Riverine Ijaw leaders of the All Progressive Congress APC, for their steadfastness, commitment and loyalty to the party and leader of the party in the State, RT. (Hon) Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi (CON), Honourable minister of Transportation, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The leaders in a statement commended Hon. Chibuike Amaechi and other stakeholders for listening to the cries and clamour by their brothers of the Riverine part of the state for the emergence of a Governorship candidate from the Riverine part for the 2019 general election.

According to the group, “The consideration of Arch. Tonye Dele Cole as our party’s flag bearer is a welcomed development and we in the PPA wholehearted accept it.”

The statement reads: “We call on our brothers and sisters who may feel unhappy by the preferred of the choice of Arch. Cole by our leaders to please let go and join hands with all progressives in the state to bring down the demonic, devious and destructive government of the PDP/ Nyesom Wike come 2019.

“We hereby re-dedicate ourselves and pledge our total and unalloyed loyalty to our party the All Progressive Congress and our Leader, the RT. (Hon) Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

“Our focus is the enthronement of a progressive and people-oriented government in 2019 and that we cannot trade for anything. With Arch. Tonye Cole on the ballot in 2019, we are more than convinced of total victory.”

Long live PPA
Long live APC Rivers state
Long live Rivers state
Long live Nigeria
Signed
1. Lily Tamunotonye – Phalga
2. Awor Gift – Onelga
3. Emmanuel Owohor – Obio Akpor
4. Omaranma Godspower – Ikwerre
5. Believing Ikata – Abua Odual
6. Festus Chindo –Eleme
7. Fubara Shedrack – Opobo Nkoro
8. Precious Anamoji – Ahoada west
9. Jeremiah Obudein – Ogu/Bolo
10. Lambert Amapakabo – Okirika
11. Ogbonna Chinaka – Etche
12. Alobari Henry – Khana
13. Keanye Benson – Gokana
14. Nkereghe Kordo – Tai
15. Sunny Olusele – Ahoada East
16. Ukot Otuosobolo – Andoni
17. Azuh Peter – Oyigbo
18. Tubobani Cotterel – Asalga
19. Solomon Amah Hart – Bonny
20. Charity Braide – Delga
21. Ikechukwu Nwafor – Omulga
22. Victor Nwosu – Emohua
23. Fubaiawari Ngofaa Briggs - Akulga

