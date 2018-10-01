Rivers 2019: With Arch. Tonye Cole we are convinced of total victory – PPA Chairmen

The Chairmen of the PRINCEWILL’S POLITICAL ASSOCIATES (PPA) in the twenty three Local Government Areas of Rivers State has commend their mentor, Prince Tonye .T.J.T Princewill and other Riverine Ijaw leaders of the All Progressive Congress APC, for their steadfastness, commitment and loyalty to the party and leader of the party in the State, RT. (Hon) Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi (CON), Honourable minister of Transportation, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The leaders in a statement commended Hon. Chibuike Amaechi and other stakeholders for listening to the cries and clamour by their brothers of the Riverine part of the state for the emergence of a Governorship candidate from the Riverine part for the 2019 general election.
According to the group, “The consideration of Arch. Tonye Dele Cole as our party’s flag bearer is a welcomed development and we in the PPA wholehearted accept it.”
The statement reads: “We call on our brothers and sisters who may feel unhappy by the preferred of the choice of Arch. Cole by our leaders to please let go and join hands with all progressives in the state to bring down the demonic, devious and destructive government of the PDP/ Nyesom Wike come 2019.
“We hereby re-dedicate ourselves and pledge our total and unalloyed loyalty to our party the All Progressive Congress and our Leader, the RT. (Hon) Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.
“Our focus is the enthronement of a progressive and people-oriented government in 2019 and that we cannot trade for anything. With Arch. Tonye Cole on the ballot in 2019, we are more than convinced of total victory.”
Long live PPA Long live APC Rivers state Long live Rivers state Long live Nigeria Signed 1. Lily Tamunotonye – Phalga 2. Awor Gift – Onelga 3. Emmanuel Owohor – Obio Akpor 4. Omaranma Godspower – Ikwerre 5. Believing Ikata – Abua Odual 6. Festus Chindo –Eleme 7. Fubara Shedrack – Opobo Nkoro 8. Precious Anamoji – Ahoada west 9. Jeremiah Obudein – Ogu/Bolo 10. Lambert Amapakabo – Okirika 11. Ogbonna Chinaka – Etche 12. Alobari Henry – Khana 13. Keanye Benson – Gokana 14. Nkereghe Kordo – Tai 15. Sunny Olusele – Ahoada East 16. Ukot Otuosobolo – Andoni 17. Azuh Peter – Oyigbo 18. Tubobani Cotterel – Asalga 19. Solomon Amah Hart – Bonny 20. Charity Braide – Delga 21. Ikechukwu Nwafor – Omulga 22. Victor Nwosu – Emohua 23. Fubaiawari Ngofaa Briggs - Akulga
