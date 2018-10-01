Atuabo Assemblyman donates teaching, learning materials to Ellembelle schools

The Assemblyman of Atuabo electoral area in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Hon. Ebenezer Leo Kweku Eshun has donated teaching and learning materials worth GHC6,000 to schools in his area to enhance effective teaching and learning.

The donation forms part of his commitment to support and improve effective teaching and learning in the area.

Five schools in his electoral area both public and private benefited from the donation and they were; Atuabo Methodist JHS, Asemdasuazo D/A JHS, World Vision Proprietary School of Atuabo, Asemdasuazo Primary School and Atuabo Methodist Primary School.

The donation included; exercise books, boxes of chalk, erasers, pencils, crayon and pens. Each student is expected to be given five exercise books.

The benevolent Assemblyman, every year organises extra classes for BECE final year students and has been paying part of their registration fees. He also organised free excursion for some schools in his area last year as effort to improve quality education there.

This Assemblyman, last year organised Free Health Screening on the Kwame Nkrumah's birthday for his electorates which cost him GHC12,000.

Speaking at presentation ceremony held at Atuabo Methodist Basic School over the weekend, Hon. Ebenezer Eshun revealed, the donation shows his total commitment towards ensuring that students in his area are supported at every stage of the educational ladder to realize their potentials.

He disclosed that the gesture is not going to be a nine-day wonder but would be done every.

He urged the schools to make good use of the items to achieve its intended purposes.

He, therefore, advised the students to take their studies seriously since they are the future leaders of the country.

He urged the parents of these students to instil discipline in their children.

He used the occasion to admonish the parents as a matter of prime concerned to invest massively towards their children's education.

Hon. Eshun advised the parents to do away with petty politics that would not bring any development to the area.

Receiving the items on behalf of the schools, the S.M.C Chairman of Atuabo Methodist Basic School, Mr. Solomon Nyanson expressed gratitude to the Assemblyman for the kind gesture and prayed to God to bless him abundantly.

He called on the parents to rally behind the Assembly Member in whatever he is intended to do.

He also appealed to the teaching staff to do their best to ensuring these students take their studies seriously.

A staff of the Atuabo Methodist Junior High School, Mr. Richard Nsiah thanked the Assembly Member for the gesture and promised to ensure that the students make good use of the donation to achieve its intended purposes.

He urged the parents to advise their children to take their studies seriously whenever they are at home. "Educating children is not solely responsibility of the teachers but parents are also contribute so let us all do our responsibility".

On part of the community, Mr. Ibrahim Cudjoe who is a opinion leader, also thanked the donor for the support and pleaded with him to do more for the schools and the community as a whole.

He urged the schools to make good use of the items to benefit the students.

He, therefore, advised the students to stop patronizing nightclubs for entertainment that would bring their educational career to an end.

He charged the parents to pay keen attention to their wards and stop them from this act.

"My students here please stop watching unproductive programmes on televisions and let your book be your friend and everything", he counseled.

Moreover, the students were overjoyed by the donation and thanked the Assembly Member for the gesture and also prayed for him to live long and support them always and others.

They also promised to make good of the donation and pledged to learn hard to become great personalities in the country as expected.

Source: Daniel Kaku