Zenith Bank Walks To Mark 13th Year In Ghana

Zenith Bank has held its annual health walk to mark the company's 13 years of operating in Ghana.

The event which took place at the bank's new head office at the Independence Avenue in Accra, saw scores of staff, customers, members of the public as well as affiliated institutions walk through some principal streets of the capital.

The event which came off on Saturday [September 29, 2018] coincided with the bank's thirteenth anniversary in Ghana.

Speaking at the ceremony, the MD/CEO of Zenith Bank, Henry Oroh urged the staff to work to promote the bank's fortunes in the industry.

He cited the bank's ability to meet the 400 million cedis minimum capital requirement about ten months clear ahead of the December 2018 deadline.

Mr. Oroh also highlighted the recent Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard and ISO 27001 certificates.

For this year, Zenith Bank has bagged about ten awards; comprising international and local ones.

Mr. Oroh encouraged the staff to continue their work to make the bank a market leader.

“As we move forward, we must remember the things that have made us different and brought us where we are…Zenith people pursue excellence, deliver results, create value for customers, act with integrity and also are innovative,” he said.

He added, “As we move forward, we must sustain these attributes and more.”