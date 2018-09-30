Julius Debrah Must Be Investigated on BOST Money Transfers

Julius Debrah

The epistolary and money-transfer evidentiary records allegedly presented to the Special Prosecutor regarding the systematic and apparently criminal siphoning of public funds belonging to the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), by the leaders of the Accra-based think-tank by the name of the Center for National Affairs (CAN), looks inescapably and incontrovertibly credible to me all right (See “Julius Debrah Dragged to Special Prosecutor” MyJoyOnline.com / Modernghana.com 9/17/18). In all, some GHȻ 40.5 Million, drawn systematically and consistently in tranches of between GHȻ 3 Million and GHȻ 3.5 Million, over many months between 2015 and 2017, was transferred from the public accounts of BOST into an account allegedly controlled or managed and used by Mr. Julius Debrah, the extant Chief of Staff to former President John Dramani Mahama.

The clearly patriotic and vigilant operatives of the Center for National Affairs brain-trust also tell us that no statutory approval, as required by law, had been sought or provided for this apparently criminal transfer of the people’s money from BOST to the Mahama Presidency. The money involved, the CNA sleuths tell us, was actually meant for payment to GOIL (Ghana Oil Company Limited?) for the supply of some, presumably, refined oil supplies or petroleum products to BOST. Now, the Ghanaian people have a right to know precisely what the aforementioned funds were used for by the investigative tracking of the same by any one of our national security agencies. I make the latter observation in view of what we know in another media development that the CNA operatives had earlier on petitioned the Independent Special Public Prosecutor, Mr. Martin ABK Amidu, but that the latter had either flatly refused or declined to take up this matter for reasons that have not been publicly clarified.

Interestingly, Mr. Amidu recently plaintively opined at a stakeholders’ forum that his work and official mandate were being deliberately and systematically bogged down or stalled by some cabinet and executive appointees in the Akufo-Addo Administration. I have already written and published a column urgently calling on the Presidency to promptly address the complaints of Mr. Amidu, if Nana Akufo-Addo’s categorically and publicly stated fight against official corruption is to succeed. At any rate, as I have already adumbrated elsewhere and at the beginning of our present column, the Debrah-BOST Scandal could equally and legally be investigated by one of our national security agencies, including EOCO (the Economic and Organized Crime Office), the BNI (or Bureau of National Investigations) and, of course, the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

From the available quite credible published evidence provided the media and the Public Prosecutor, allegedly, by the Center for National Affairs’ think-tankers, it well appears that the allegedly illegal BOST monetary transfers into the account or accounts of the former Mahama Chief of Staff might have been channeled into the 2016 reelection campaign of then-President Mahama, or at least a sizeable chunk of the same. But, of course, the Ghanaian taxpayer has no way of knowing precisely how his/her money was used, which, by law, s/he has an inalienable constitutional right to know, until and unless a full-scale official investigation is launched into the same. I make a qualified observation regarding the possibility of the bulk of such transfers having been channeled into the 2016 presidential reelection campaign of Mr. Mahama because the available records indicate that as late as January 2017, about a month after Mr. Mahama had lost his reelection bid at the polls, at least one monetary transfer was made from a BOST account to a known account allegedly used by Mr. Debrah.

The Special Prosecutor may have declined to take on this very credible official racket because of the obvious possibility of the cry of a witch-hunt on the part of Mr. Amidu by the Mahama Posse, in view of his well-known enviable record of anti-corruption fight against some of the key operatives of the erstwhile Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress and, before the latter, the Mills-led NDC regime from which Mr. Amidu, then Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, was summarily dismissed for flatly refusing to back off, against the express orders and wishes of then-President John Evans Atta-Mils, his steely determination to force Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome, the infamous leading NDC underwriter, to return the GHȻ 51.2 Million that the latter extorted from our national treasury with the apparently criminal complicity of some key operatives of the then-ruling National Democratic Congress.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

September 29, 2018

E-mail: [email protected]