Mahama Commends Hon. Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr For Her Hard Work

Former president John Dramani Mahama has commended the Member of Parliament for Agona East in the Central Regional for her hard work and dedication in retaining the Agona East seat for the party during the 2016 elections.

He made the commendation when he interacted with the party's constituency and branch executives at Agona Kwanyarko.

Present was the hardworking MP of the constituency, Obaatanpa Pokuah Sawyerr, Regional Chairman Lawyer E.K.T Addo and other regional executives as well as other former appointees of his government.

The constituency Chairman Mr. Francis Baidoo in a welcome address assured him of the support of constituency executives because of the numerous projects he spread across the length and breadth of the constituency through the MP.

Obaatanpa Queenstar Pokuah Sawyerr expressed sincere appreciation to both constituency and branch executives for honoring the invitation and assured them of her willingness to help develop the constituency to become a better place.

In his address, former President congratulated the executives for their victory during the branch, constituency and the regional elections all of which were very peaceful and decent.

He further urged them to stay united towards election 2020.

He said he had submitted his letter declaring his intention to contest the flag bearer race to the party General Secretary and appealed for support from Agona East.

The former President assured the party executives that he would conduct his campaign with decorum knowing that all aspirants would need to come together again after the contest to support the winner to recapture power.

It was all joy as the party executives chanted and called for his return to save the nation from sinking.