SIC Life Insurance Inducted Into Chartered Institute of Marketing Hall of Fame

SIC Life Insurance Company has been inducted into the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIMG) Ghana Hall of Fame.

This award at the 28th edition of the National Marketing Performance Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre last Saturday in recognition of the company’s exceptional performance in the insurance industry.

SIC Life Insurance which prides itself as a ‘True Friend for Life’ was adjudged the CIMG Insurance Company of the Year in 2016 after winning same award in 2015 and 2014.

As the company reaches its 10 years milestone, management said it has decidcated the award together with several others won to the loyal clients throughout the nation.

SIC Life Company Limited (SIC Life) originally existed as the Life Division of the reputable multi-line insurer, State Insurance Company of Ghana Limited (SIC) which has been in operation since 1962.

In conformity with the provision of the Insurance Act 2006, Act 724, SIC Life was established as a fully licensed Life Insurance Company in 2007.

Currently, SIC Life is the largest and most reputable insurance company in Ghana controlling a significant share of the insurance market in Life Insurance business and was adjudged the CIMG Life Insurance Company of the year 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015 and currently for 2016.

The Company is the leader in the Life Insurance industry in terms of key performance indicators such as capital base, shareholders’ fund, total assets, profitability and market share.

With its solid financial base, coupled with highly motivated and experienced human resource, SIC Life is well positioned to maintain its dominance of the Life Insurance Market through prudent management and sound technical practices. The Company has a very strong Information Technology base with all our Area and Branch offices networked.

SIC Life enjoys a favourable image within the Life Insurance industry both locally and internationally. SIC Life has a wide network of Area and Branch Offices throughout the country. It also has a large Agency Force whose focus is to respond professionally to the varying needs of the insuring public.