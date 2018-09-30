Akufo-Addo: ‘Economic Indices Healthy, Pointing In The Right Direction’

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that his government revived Ghana's economy with the various macroeconomic indices all pointing in the right direction in just the 21 months in office.

Addressing the Ghanaian community in Washington DC, on Friday, President Akufo-Addo noted that, before his assumption of office on January 7, 2018, all the indices of economic performance and management were abysmal.

“We are talking about the fiscal deficit; we are talking about Debt-to-GDP ratio, we are talking about the rate of growth in agriculture, the rate of growth of the industry, the overall rate of growth of the GDP, and utility tariffs. All of these figures were going in the wrong way,” the President said.

The poor performance of the economy under the John Mahama administration, the President said, influenced the Ghanaian people to vote for him and the NPP in the December 2016 elections.

He noted that his government has, thus far, put the economy back on track, taken measures to help make Ghana as an attractive and business-friendly destination.

“The measures we have taken, in terms of the results, are definitely positive. The 3.6% rate of growth we inherited in 2016, by the end of 2017 had grown to 8.5%. And, this year, there is every indication that the same rate of growth of expansion of our GDP is going to take place,” he said.

The growth of the economy, from 3.6% in 2016 to 8.5% in 2017, even before rebasing, President Akufo-Addo is an indication that “the decision the Ghanaian people made to change course, and entrust the management of the economy into different hands, has paid off.”

Inflation, which stood at 15.4% in December 2016, as of August 2018, is at 9.9%.

“The deficit, which was at 9.3% in 2016 had come down to 5.9%. Growth in agriculture, which was at 3% in 2016 metamorphosed to 8.4% in 2017, largely due to the success of the initiative that we brought in of Planting for Food and Jobs. Negative 0.5% growth of industry transformed into 17.7% in 2017,” the President said.

With the country, from 2009 to 2016, not witnessing any reduction in utility tariffs, President Akufo-Addo noted that the erratic energy supply characterized the era of former President Mahama, popularly referred to as 'dumsor.'

“In the period (of my administration), electricity tariffs for residential users have been reduced by 17.5%. Non-residential customers, i.e., essentially industrial, commercial enterprises, 30% reduction. The mining sector registered a 10% reduction in tariffs, and then for the special load tariff customers, i.e., the big users, 25% reduction. Water tariffs have also come down by 10% across the board,” the President added.

Additionally, nursing trainees allowances that were canceled by the Mahama government, President Akufo-Addo stressed “were restored in my first year in office; the teacher trainee allowances that had been canceled, were restored in my first year of office.”

The National Health Insurance Scheme, which was on the brink of collapse, after being saddled with a debt of GH¢1.2 billion debt by the Mahama government, has been revived.

“And then the debt-to-GDP ratio which stood at 73% in 2017 has come down to 64% at the end of 2017. The size of the GDP itself, this is the final statistic that I want to leave with you, was GH¢164 billion in 2016. A year later, it had expanded to GH¢206 billion,” he said.

The President continued, “So if you look at all of these indices, there is no doubt about it that the change that the people wanted in the management of the economy has been utterly vindicated, and we intend to continue the programme of discipline of our public finances and measures that will stimulate the economy and stimulate enterprises in Ghana as the way forward to restoring vigour and health to our economy.”