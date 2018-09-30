Women, Do Not Be So Excited About The Lopsidedness In Our Gender Equality Campaign

If any intervention or project lacks fairness it will not be grounded well and it is prone to backfire no matter the legal backing given it. Gender equality is not meant for only the educated elite women to have the better of Ghana's resources!

Be honest and fair to appreciate that African men and women have become what our mothers and elders moulded us to become. Are our mothers that were naturally more responsible for our upbringing to blame if men have been generally audacious and women reticent. So why is the man suddenly perceived as the devil!

If we have seen something good in gender nondiscrimination and equal sharing as the Western culture has it, let's be careful in virtually advancing only one part of the body, otherwise that part will become disproportionate to the rest of the body. Let's be careful lest in the haste we sell our finer Ghanaian/African values for "Western budgetary-support".

Habits even die hard and do not change overnight, how much more culture that involves different backgrounds. Americas 242-year old democracy or Britain's 311-year old union are nowhere comparable to Ghana's 25-year true uninterrupted but still-learning democracy! Let us pursue a "Better agenda for gender" for a holistic and intrinsic national development