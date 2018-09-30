‘Resource Martin Amidu To Fight Corruption’ – Casely Hayford To Gov’t

The government cannot allow with the Office of the Special Prosecutor to fail and lose the fight against corruption, social commentator, Sydney Casely Hayford has said.

He believes the government's efforts in establishing the Office to investigate and prosecute individuals engaged in acts of corruption cannot go wasted due to a lack of the requisite resources for its work.

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu since assuming office in February 2018, has complained that he is unable to effectively deliver on his mandate because his office is under-resourced.

Mr. Amidu also said his job is becoming difficult due what he described as lack of support from government appointees.

Speaking on Citi FM/TV's news analysis programme, The Big Issue, Casely Hayford said considering that excitement that greeted the establishment of the office, the government must equip the office to ensure that the fight against corruption is won at all cost.

“But I don't think this government can afford to lose the fight against by not providing the requirement for the special prosecutor to work. If it has gone forward and set up the special prosecutor's office and appointed a special prosecutor.

I think where they have gone wrong is not making sure that an LI was not put in place. It could be that they run away from that, they lost track of it and they didn't do it.

He added that he would be amazed if the government fails to address the numerous challenges that have bedeviled the office of the Special Prosecutor.

“But I think it is done speedily now because is critical that persons who have actually stolen monies and frittered away resources that we have should be brought to book and jailed. And if the best way to do it is through the special prosecutor, then it is important for it to be done. I will be very surprised if the government doesn't react.” I've no legislation, I'm just using common sense' – Amidu complains

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has for the first time spoken openly about the challenges he's facing in executing his mandate.

The frustrated Special Prosecutor said his office lacks the resources to deliver.

He warned that the office will not be able to fully discharge its duties if the situation is not addressed soon.

“I am saying this for the public to understand that we have set up an office. We have to organize that office, have the requisite personnel. It does not take one day. The law says 90 days after the assumption of office of the Special Prosecutor, pursuant legislation must be enacted, but as I speak today, I have no legislation so I use my common sense.”

Stop whining and get to work – Adu Asare to Martin Amidu

A former presidential staffer and member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Adu-Asare has urged the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, to stop whining and focus on his job.

Adu Asare who is also a former MP for Adentan, said “I think Martin Amidu complains a lot and he talks too much. He should get to work.”

I will assist Martin Amidu to succeed – Nana Addo

Meanwhile, President Akufo- Addo has given the assurance that concerns raised by Marin Amidu are addressed.

“The office has been established by law and contrary to a lot of things the efforts are being made to make sure that the office is functional. I think very soon, all of you will see that indeed, the office is functional.