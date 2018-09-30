Police Killed Two Suspected Robbers

The Upper Denkyira Divisional Police Command in the Central Region on Thursday gunned down two highway robbers in separate operations.

The robbers engaged the armed policemen in a Rambo-style gun fire-exchange at Anhwiahwia and Abura, farming communities in the Upper Denkyira West District.

In all, the police retrieved four pump action guns, one locally manufactured pistol, 32 live cartridges, one pack of tramadol, four mobile phones, one identification card and a driver's licence.

Briefing the media on Friday, Chief Superintendent Innocent Avevor, the Divisional Police Commander, said the police had information that some suspected armed men had blocked the road at Anhwiahwia Community junction.

The police quickly went to the scene and met three armed men in masks, wielding guns and they opened fire on seeing the police who returned fire, leading to the death of one of robbers.

Two of the robbers managed to escape.

Similarly, on the same day and in the same vicinity, police again had information that some robbers from Nkonya were in brisk preparation for a robbery attack.

Based on that information, the police beefed up security at Dominase police snap check point along the Nkonya route.

At about 0330 hours Thursday, a taxi cab with registration number AS 1020-10 arrived at the check point and when the police tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped-off.

The police gave it a hot chase and realising that the police was closing up on the taxi at the Abura township, the robbers opened fire of which the police retaliated leading to the death of one robber.

The Divisional Commander had, therefore, appealed to hospitals and health centres to alert the police if patients with gunshot wounds at their facilities.

GNA

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA