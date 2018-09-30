Samsung Unveils Three New Products

Samsung Electronics Company limited has out-doored three new products; Twin Cooling Plus Refrigerator, Triple-Inverter Air-conditioner, and Quantum dot Led (QLED) Television.

All the three products had been designed with new and enhanced top range of technologies to ensure efficiency, energy conservation, durability and reliability.

Mr Vishwas Saxena, the Business Leader in-charge of Consumer Electronic at Samsung West Africa, at a press launch to outdoor the products in Accra at the weekend, noted that the company would continue to strive towards creating meaningful innovations for consumers through a deep understanding of what people need and want.

He explained that the Triple-Inverter Air-Conditioner had been designed with 8-Pole Digital Inverter technology, which cools the room 67 per cent faster than the regular non-inverter.

'Paired with the Power Boost technology, the time needed for the compressor to reach maximum cooling speed is shortened with smoother rotations, less noise, vibration and friction. Thus, energy is conserved while saving on your electricity bills.

'To fight off the occasional haze, Samsung's Triple-Inverter Air Conditioner also comes with a 3'Care Filter, a high-density filter coated with anti-bacterial and anti-virus material, which captures dust and eliminates 99 per cent of viruses, bacteria and allergens as they pass through it,' he said.

Touching on durability, Mr Saxena stated that the outdoor unit had been made of strong corrosion resistant material with a thicker protective cabinet to prevent rusting.

Mr Selorm Abasa-Addo, the Product Manager of Consumer Electronics, Samsung West Africa Ltd, Ghana Office, who spoke about the Refrigerator, mentioned that it was spacious and could keep food fresher for longer periods to maintain its natural taste.

The Twin Cooling Plus Refrigerator, he said, had independent cooling system to ensure that the right temperature and humidity level up to 70 per cent was maintained throughout the fridge, so no matter where food was stored it stayed fresh.

Mr Abasa-Addo said the refrigerator had been designed with five possible conversion modes that enabled consumers to have cooling options storage depending on their needs.

For the QLED TV, Mr Abasa-Addo described it as the most cutting-edge and contemporary-designed TV to change the industry by proving an unrivalled viewing experience, ensure distraction-free viewership, and provide entertainment to customers.

He said the TV would give customers more stunning picture quality with pristine contrast, which used a panel with zones of smartly controlled backlighting that adjusted automatically to deliver deep blacks and pure whites.

'The advanced anti-reflection technology ensures that the TV's spectacular picture quality can be enjoyed from almost any angle, and also help boost contrast.

'The company has also introduced one invincible connection, which is the first of its kind that integrates every data and power into a single cable,' he said.