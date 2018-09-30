China Lecture: Kenyan Law Professor Lumumba Deported From Zambia

Kenyan law professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba has been deported from Zambia over planned lecture on China.

Zambia is one of the African countries that benefit significantly from Chinese investment.

He was denied entry on arrival at the Kenneth Kaunda airport in Lusaka due to "security considerations."

'(The) government through (the) immigration department has denied entry into Zambia of Prof Patrick Lumumba, a Kenyan national, due to security considerations,' Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya said in a tweet.

'Immigration is a security wing working with agencies within and beyond Zambia,' the minister added.

PLO Lumumba, famous for his hard hitting lectures, was scheduled to speak on the topic 'Africa in the age of China influence and global geo dynamics' followed growing anger at Beijing's grip on the economy of the southern African nation.

Zambia is constructing airports, roads, factories and police stations with Chinese loans.

Recently, it emerged that the Zambia police had enlisted some Chinese nationals, provoking outrage.

Professor Lumumba said he was "with appropriate dignity."

"I pose threat to no one. I travel all over Africa," he noted.