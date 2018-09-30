Cynthia Pamela Addo Deputy CEO Of Ghana Eximbank Resigns For Judicial Secretary Post

Cynthia Pamela A. Addo

Deputy CEO of the Ghana Export-Import Bank Cynthia Pamela Addo has resigned to take up a position within the Judicial Service.

In a letter dated September 25, 2018 and addressed to the Board, the legal practitioner said the President, Nana Akufo-Addo had offered her the Judicial Secretary position.

The Deputy CEO who was in charge of Finance and Administration at the bank described the offer as a privilege and stepped down last Friday after nearly 11 years within the Ghana Exim bank.

She holds an LL.B (Hons) and a Masters Degree in Law (LL.M with merit) both from the University of London. She was called to the Bar in England in 1989 as a member of the Lincoln’s Inn and was subsequently called to the Bar in Ghana in 1997, when she relocated from the United Kingdom.

The Ghana EXIM Bank evolved as a result of a merger of three government agencies namely the Export Trade, Agricultural and Industrial Development Fund (EDAIF) established in 2002, the Export Finance Company (EFC) established in 1989 and the Eximguaranty Company Limited set up in 1994.

The Ghana Export-Import (GEXIM) Bank is therefore the principal export Finance institution of the Government of Ghana established by The Ghana Export-Import Bank Act 2016 (Act 911).