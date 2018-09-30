Deputy CEO of EXIM Bank Resigns

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana EXIM Bank, Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo has resigned from her position.

In a letter addressed to the presidency and sighted by citinewsroom.com, Akotoaa Addo said the resignation is to enable her to take up a new appointment as the Judicial Secretary for the Judicial Service effective October 2, 2018.

“Please accept this letter as notice of my resignation from my position as acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export-Import Bank, further to the approval of my appointment as Judicial Secretary into the Judicial Service with effect from 2nd October 2018,” the letter stated.

In a letter, she thanked the president for giving her the opportunity to serve the bank in such a portfolio.

“I would like to thank his Excellency the President, for the great honour bestowed on me by appointing me to act in the position of Deputy Chief Executive of the Ghana Export-Import Bank. I am indeed grateful for the opportunities for my professional growth it afforded me. I would also like to thank the Board, Management and staff of the bank for the privilege of having worked in the institution for the last ten years, nine months, and the invaluable lessons learnt over the period,” she added in the letter.

Prior to her appointment as Deputy CEO of EXIM bank, Pamela was the General Counsel for the Ghana Export-Import Bank and also worked with Export Trade, Agriculture and Industrial Development Fund (EDAIF) for 10 years in various positions including Director, Legal and Board Secretariat, Director, Legal and Administration with responsibility for Legal Services, Human Resources, Public Relations and Procurement.

Ms. Addo is a lawyer with about 30 years of diverse post-qualification experience.