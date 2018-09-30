2nd Business Plan Competition Launched

Lead Afrique International, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has launched the second edition of its business plan competition dubbed, CR8TIFF Business Plan Competition in Accra, in a bid to contribute to the preparation of a new generation of Ghanaians.

The business plan competition is an entrepreneurial skills development programme for senior high school students aimed at unearthing serious thinking and problem-solving skills.

Co-founder of Lead Afrique International and host for the launch, Michael Ohene-Effah, in a remark expressed profound excitement at how the competition was taking shape.

He outlined the vision of Lead Afrique in raising creative and responsive leaders in Africa, saying the essence of introducing several leadership and soft skill programmes is to shape the younger generation.

Chairman for the occasion, Rev. Kennedy Okosun, lauded Lead Afrique and stressed the need for proper training in entrepreneurship to drive development in Ghana.

“All over the world, the subject of entrepreneurship has taken the core of many policies being developed to make room for it to thrive. Neighboring countries in Africa such as Nigeria, Ethiopia, Angola, Botswana have gone further to institutionalize entrepreneurship as they believe it will be the engine to propel development in the country.

In connecting entrepreneurship with education, according to Umoren, Akpan and Ntekop (2012), individuals are born with innate and acquired abilities, whereas some are born with certain traits that allow transform ideas into reality, others are able to do so via the process of training and capacity development”.

Rev. Okosun added that students can be problem solvers if the right foundation is set with the study of entrepreneurship.

“Entrepreneur education and practical initiatives are increasingly becoming an integral element of our economic growth and development as a country. As it is vital to have the infrastructure required to facilitate entrepreneurial mind-set and encourage self-employment, so it is very important to start from the younger ones with the right foundation, and I believe strongly CR8TIFF is here doing that and should continue building our young budding entrepreneurs to be the great entrepreneurs. We will join efforts and forces together to make a difference”.

–

By: citinewsroom.com/Ghana