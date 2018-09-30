NDC Polls: I still support Mahama not Kojo Bonsu - Sammy Gyamfi reaffirms

The aspiring National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has reaffirmed his decision that he supports former President John Mahama ahead of the party's flagbearer selection than Mr. Kojo Bonsu.

Mr. Bonsu paid a courtesy call on former President Jerry John Rawlings to inform him of his intention and to seek his blessing, just as most of the aspirants to the flagbearer slot have done.

Mr Rawlings tweeted on Friday, 28 September: “I received @KOJOBONSU10 and his team today. I wished him well. He has a determined spirit.#KojoBonsu2020”.

The former Kumasi mayor, Mr Kojo Bonsu has joined a raft of aspirants including former President John Mahama, former Minister of Trade and Industries Ekow Spio-Garbrah, former Greater Accra Regional Minister Prof Joshua Alabi, former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority Sylvester Mensah, former Central Regional Minister Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, former aide to Mr Rawlings Goosie Tanoh, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, legal practitioner Elikplim Agbemava, businessman Nurudeen Iddrisu and Handyman Stephen Atubiga.

Immediately Mr. Bonsu's announcement, some media platforms have been reported that Sammy Gyamfi who was the Spokesperson for Mr. Bonsu has endorsed him and even went ahead to congratulate him for his announcement.

But in a statement signed by Sammy Gyamfi and copied to the media, indicated that no such statement has been authored by him and described it as malicious and false.

"I wish to state emphatically that I have not issued any such statement to the press and do not subscribe to it. The said statement is a malicious and desperate creature emanating from the stables of my detractors and must be treated with the contempt it deserves", the statement emphasized.

The statement said "I don't intend to dignify the said statement with any elaborate thought or response, but for the sake of the many NDC supporters who are concerned and disturbed by this mischief, I would like to set the records straight".

The statement added "I was privileged to have been given the opportunity to work with Hon. Kojo Bonsu as his spokesperson when he was Mayor of Kumasi from 2013 to 2016. During that period, I discharged my duties to him, the KMA, the great NDC and my beloved Country to the best of my abilities. I remain grateful to him for that opportunity".

The statement reiterated "My stance on who is the best person to lead the NDC into the 2020 Election is a matter of public knowledge. I have constantly maintained that H.E John Dramani Mahama (JDM) remains the NDC's surest bet for victory in the 2020 upcoming Election, and I have not deviated from this position in the remotest of forms. I still believe that he is the best person who can lead the NDC to restore hope to our grassroots and to recapture power come 2020. This position of mine remains unchanged and therefore, I cannot and will not be party to any agenda other than that of H.E. JDM".

The statement therefore urged Mr. Kojo Bonsu to rescind his decision to contest in the upcoming presidential primaries "I would continue to pray that he reconsiders his decision".

Mr. Bonsu together with Joshua Akamba were the brains behind the party's "Unity Walks" which were organised to restore hope for the disgruntled members of the party after the party's humiliating defeat in 2016 by the NPP.

The "Unity Walks" were criticized by some aspirants as a way of marketing the former President, notably, Mr. Alban Bagbin said it was cooked to ostensibly market John Mahama ahead of the contest as reported in the past by the media.

The "Unity Walk' which was aimed at restoring hope to members of the NDC across the country was hijacked by Mr. Mahama to keep his name and face alive.

After the declaration, Joshua Akamba who is a closest to Mr. Kojo Bonsu has distanced himself from his declaration and described Mr. Bonsu as a betrayal.Below is the full statement

RE-SAMMY GYAMFI CONGRATULATES KOJO BONSU ON HIS DECISION TO CONTEST THE NDC FLAGBEARERSHIP AND PLEDGES SUPPORT

My attention has been drawn to a press statement under the above caption making the rounds on various platforms.

I wish to state emphatically that I have not issued any such statement to the press and do not subscribe to it. The said statement is a malicious and desperate creature emanating from the stables of my detractors and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

I don't intend to dignify the said statement with any elaborate thought or response, but for the sake of the many NDC supporters who are concerned and disturbed by this mischief, I would like to set the records straight.

1. I was privileged to have been given the opportunity to work with Hon. Kojo Bonsu as his spokesperson when he was Mayor of Kumasi from 2013 to 2016. During that period, I discharged my duties to him, the KMA, the great NDC and my beloved Country to the best of my abilities. I remain grateful to him for that opportunity.

2. After the NDC lost the 2016 General Election, my work with Hon. Kojo Bonsu came to an end. I then moved to Accra in pursuit of my professional legal education at the Ghana School of Law and have been combining my studies with my communication work for the great NDC. Within this period, I have worked for Exton Cubic Mining Group as its Communications Director and several other entities and personalities.

3. My stance on who is the best person to lead the NDC into the 2020 Election is a matter of public knowledge. I have constantly maintained that H.E John Dramani Mahama (JDM) remains the NDC's surest bet for victory in the 2020 upcoming Election, and I have not deviated from this position in the remotest of forms. I still believe that he is the best person who can lead the NDC to restore hope to our grassroots and to recapture power come 2020. This position of mine remains unchanged and therefore, I cannot and will not be party to any agenda other than that of H.E. JDM.

4. The personalities behind this fabrication are the same detractors of mine who accused me only last week of profiting from my closeness to Former President Mahama's family when I successfully passed my vetting. This is yet another desperate propaganda from opponents and detractors who appear dazed by the impending contest.

5. Whilst acknowledging Hon. Kojo Bonsu's legitimate right to participate in any democratic process of our party, I have hoped that he rescinds his decision to contest in the upcoming flagbearership race of the NDC since news of his intention broke yesterday. I would continue to pray that he reconsiders his decision.

Finally, I wish to assure all the purveyors of lies behind the said statement that, I have my eyes firmly focused on the task of winning my National Communication Officer contest and achieving the Victory 2020 agenda of the NDC. I will not therefore be distracted by infantile propaganda laced with pliable concoctions.