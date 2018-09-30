Manyo Forces Ibo Batamweight Champion To A Split Draw

Ghana's Manyo Plange, put up a splendid performance to force Michael DasmariÃ±as, International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Batamweight champion to a split draw on Saturday night, at the Marina Bay Sands, in Singapore.

All the three judges scored 97-93, 95-95, and 96-94.

It was the first draw of DasmariÃ±as' career, who has a record of 28 wins and two losses, while Plange kept his undefeated record with 17 wins and one draw.

Plange, gained the adulation of the fans at ringside throughout the fight because of his aggression, as DasmariÃ±as did not look like the boxer, who won the IBO belt last April.

DasmariÃ±as, was slower than usual and looked like he was not well conditioned for the fight.

DasmariÃ±as, showed signs of frustration in the fourth round, where he started swinging wildly. While Plange stuck to his game plan as he outworked the Filipino IBO bantamweight champion.

It was therefore a surprise, when the fight was declared a draw, as Manyo looked good to have carried the day.

After the surprising decision was announced, Plange showed sportsmanship as he lifted DasmariÃ±as before the two headed out of the ring.