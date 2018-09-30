Bongo District Assembly Exceeds Mid-Year Revenue Target

Bongo (U/E) Sept 29, GNA - The Bongo District Assembly, is showing strong revenue collection performance, raking in GH¢ 153,294.92, as of the end of the first half of the year.

The figure represented 65.97 per cent of the GH¢ 232.378.00 it had targeted to collect in 2018.

Mr Peter Ayinbisa Ayamga, the District Chief Executive (DCE), announced this at an ordinary meeting of the assembly held in Bongo.

He said compared with the last year's same period figure, the performance was encouraging.

At the end of the second quarter of 2017, the assembly had collected GH¢ 113,024.84, which was 49.12 per cent of what it had projected to collect for that year.

He told the meeting that it had received GH¢ 1,075,789.87, as part of share of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).

Mr Ayamga said the money was used to finance a number of development projects three mechanized boreholes at Zorkor, Soe and Sanabisi, a Community Health-Based Planning Services (CHPS) compound at Sanabisi, a three-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities and toilets at Zorkor.

He also spoke of an amount of GH¢ 808,267.00 from the District Development Facility (DDF) to fund six projects - construction of a two-unit kindergarten classroom block at Ayobia, supply of 500 dual desks to basic schools, building a morgue at the Bongo District Hospital, slaughter house at the Bongo and Soe, and the expansion and furnishing of the Namoo Health Centre.

He said the assembly was making good progress, citing improvement in security, health care delivery, revenue mobilization, access to water and sanitation, education development and social protection programmes.

The assembly had already disbursed GH¢ 63,709.00 to persons with disabilities (PWDs), individuals, groups and organizations to cater for advocacy, apprenticeship, educational support, income generating activities, and medical devices.

Mr Ayamga added that in the coming weeks it would give about GH¢ 130,000.00 to PWDs to help improve their living conditions.

He encouraged the people to support and cooperate with the assembly for the smooth implementation of its development agenda to make things better for everybody.