Old Students Of Nsuta Presby JHS Support Their Alma Mater

The 1995 year group of Nsuta Presby Junior High School (JHS) in the Sekyere Central District, has donated assorted teaching and learning resources to their alma mater to facilitate academic work.

These included 80 mono desks, four boxes of pens, and 1,000 exercise books.

It was in response to an appeal made by the school authorities.

Mr. Emmanuel Acheampong, Spokesperson of the group, said the old students intervened after it came to their notice that the school was struggling with inadequate chairs - a situation that compelled two or three students to share one desk even during examinations.

They were eager to contribute their quota to create the right environment for effective teaching and learning.

He added that education was the backbone of society and called on other stakeholders to support the Ghanaian child to climb the educational ladder to the highest level for national development.

He encouraged both the students and their teachers to ensure that the educational materials were properly handled.

Mr Otu Akwa, the head teacher, expressed gratitude to the old students for the support.

The school, he said, was facing severe challenge with furniture, and that the assistance could not have come at a better time.

Mr Akwa said there could be no doubt that the materials would help to raise academic performance.