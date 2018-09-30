Celebrity Work-out 2018 Held

The biggest sports and entertainment keep-fit event the 'Celebrity Work-out', took centre stage on Saturday morning, at the Aviation Social Centre, in Accra on Saturday.

The September edition, which is fourth, saw various celebrities, which includes Stephen Appiah, Prince David Osei, Efya Odo among many others engaged some members of the public in series of aerobics and work-out drills, which lasted for almost two hours.

The work-out event, which was targeted at inculcating the spirit of exercise among people to keep fit and promote healthy living, saw hundreds of people gathered at the Aviation grounds, as astute physical instructors took them through series of physical activities.

After the workout session, participants were rendered the opportunity to interact with various celebrities, as well as refreshing themselves with assorted items from sponsors.

The May edition of the Celebrity Work-out was powered by Primeval Media's one of the fastest growing Digital Marketing and Events company and sponsored by UMB, Beautiful beneath, HR Consults, Royce, Awake Mineral Water, Chiltern Ghana Limited, Pork Office, Itel Phones and Infinix.