Zenith Bank And Partners Mark 13th Anniversary With Health Walk

Management and Staff of Zenith Bank Ghana Limited including its customers and partners, on Saturday held a health walk as part of its 13th Anniversary celebration to promote the importance of exercise in the corporate world.

It was on the theme: 'Zenith Bank Ghana, Bigger, Stronger and Faster.'

Mr Henry Oroh, the Managing Director of the Bank, told the Ghana News Agency that the walk was organised due to the value the Bank placed on the health of its staff, partners and customers and urged all to work towards living healthy lifestyles.

He said good health could be achieved by adopting the right behaviours and also by positive thinking.

He said the Bank had grown stronger and stronger in the financial space, serving the Ghanaian people with effective customer care and excellence.

Mr Oroh commended its partners and customers for their continuous and immense support over the 13 years of operation in the country.

He said more than 10 months to the deadline, Zenith Bank had met the Bank of Ghana's Minimum Capital Requirement.

He said the Bank had obtained two global certifications, which would

enhance the Bank's brand perception and lend credence to its aspirations to be the preferred financial institution in the country and to protect the privacy of customers' information by safeguarding its confidentiality, integrity and availability.

Mr Oroh said it was also to reassure its customers that the Bank had put in place practices to control and mitigate risks and enrich customer experience with the products and services.

He said the certification also showed that the Bank protected the privacy of its customers and safeguards the confidentiality of their information.

Mr Oroh said the Bank had also digitalised most of its operations to effectively serve their customers.

The staff of Ashfoam Ghana Limited, Kasapreko Company Limited, Multimedia Group, B&FT, Citi Fm, Gold Street Business, C&J Medicare, AMA, Total House Clinic, Latest Form, Value Added Box, Print Right, Guinness Ghana Limited participated in the walk.