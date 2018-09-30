Churches Should Help Society By Providing Social Amenities For Communities

Mr Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, has urged churches to contribute towards the welfare of the people within the communities they operate by providing them with clinics and schools.

Mr Dompreh gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when he inspected a health centre built by Apostle Kadmiel Agbalanyoh, the Founder and Leader of the Seventh Day Congregation of Theocracy at Homedakrom-Otiakrom, near Aburi in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern Region.

The MP, who was the guest speaker at the Third Peace of Tabernacle celebration of the Congregation, took the opportunity to inspect the health centre and called on other religious bodies to emulate the example of Apostle Agbalanyoh.

Apostle Agbalanyoh said the health centre, called Theocracy Biological Hospital, was his personal contribution towards the health needs of the church's catchment area to lessen the burden on the people who had to travel long distances to seek health care.

He said the communities, which would benefit from the facility, include Otiakrom, Homedakrom, Nsakye, Okyerekomfo, Dedeman, Katapor, Bodomase, Pokuase.

The health centre has an Out Patients Department, Dispensary, Laboratory, Female, Male and Children's ward.