Renew my Mandate to Empower more NDC Women- Joyce Zaynabu Urges Delegates

Hajia Joyce Zaynabu Mahama, the incumbent National Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on delegates to the party national congress to renew her mandate as National Women’s Organizer to ensure more women empowerment.

According to her, she served barely one and half year to operate having elected in 2014 and the party lost election in 201sheet simply mean she work just 2015 which was too short for her mobile the Party women as expected.

She added that women are the backbone for the development of every society and it would be prudent if the NDC women renewed her mandate to continue her women empowerment within the party and in the country..

Speaking passionately about the welfare of the NDC women, she said her vision is to improve the welfare of the women wing of the party and Ghanian women in general.

“I was elected in 2014 and had worked only just a year, thus 2015 and 2016 was an election year. I was unable to reach out to the number of our women especially the rural folks.”

“Despite this short period in office, I was able to help most of the women in the school feeding programme,even including women who are not recognised as members of NDC.”

“I supported women without discrimination, we NDC have no such policies, we treat every woman as a Ghanaian, unlike the NPP who came and sacked all caterers that were employed under the NDC, she added.

In addition to that, she said under her leadership as the National Women’s Organizer some of the NDC women had supports in their retail businesses, while others also had helped for their wards in schools, among others

Politically, Hajia Zaynabu who is a teacher by profession said, through her hard work to mobilised the women wing of the party for activities had made the position unattractive for which former MPs and other government appointees now scramble for the women organizer post.

Again, she said, through her work in the party structures, she has been able to push for the Women Commissioners of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network(TEIN) of the party to be officially recognised delegates and with voting rights to elect regional and national executives as well as the Flag-bearer.

The National Women’s Organizer explained that under her second term, more of the women wing at the grassroots would be taking care of, while channels created for free flows of opinions towards creating a sense of belonging and ownership.

She expressed optimism that empowering women through skill trainings and financial support among others would put them in good shape to enable them support their households.

Hajia Zaynabu said strengthening the capacity of women in the party and across political divide would undoubtedly change the lives of many families in the country.

She assured the women wing of the party that she would continue to actively engage them in party activities in order to keep them abreast with her development plans for them..

The NDC National Women’s Organizer maintained that she is determined to run a vibrant and innovative grassroots political administration in the women front capable of winning the 2020 elections stressed.

She said when given the second chance, she would work with relevant institutions to create sustainable jobs and economic opportunities for the women wing and unify the rank and file of the Party.

She said, these among others were her vision to bring on board to restore hopes and prevent apathy on NDC in future elections.

She described herself as a humble and hardworking woman whose prioritise Women’s welfare and called on the delegates to renew her mandate to bring more development initiatives to the NDC .

She however warned the people to be wary of false promises from some of the competitors and make good decisions that would favour them and their unborn generations.

The next government of NDC said noted , will provide life time Empowerment for Empowerment for women activists to enable them play their key roles as the nation’s mothers, parents and key partners in the upbringing of Ghanaian children and youths.